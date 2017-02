LONDON May 15 Energy and mining suport services group Cape Plc said on Wednesday that trading in the first quarter of 2013 was in line with its expectations with the business on track to deliver in line with expectations in the ful year.

In Australia, the need to reduce costs remains an issue, it said, adding that it plans "further organisation changes" including consolidations and closures this year.

It said that in the UK, Europe and CIS, the first quarter had been characterised by volumes that were slightly ahead of expectations but margins that were slightly below expectations.