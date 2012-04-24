April 24 Capella Education Co said
student sign-ups fell about 5 percent in the March quarter and
forecast a decline in the high single-digit percentage range for
the second quarter.
The for-profit education company expects total enrollment to
decline 6 to 7 percent in the current quarter.
Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after a
U.S. government crackdown on high levels of student debt forced
them to tighten admission standards, or risk losing federal aid.
First-quarter net income attributable to Capella fell to
$11.3 million, or 82 cents per share, from $14.6 million, or 90
cents per share, a year ago.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)