July 27 Real estate investment trust Medical
Properties Trust Inc said it would buy privately held
Capella Holdings Inc, owner of hospital operator Capella
Healthcare Inc, for $900 million in cash.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Medical Properties said the deal
value will comprise of a $600 million investment in Capella's
real estate and an investment of about $300 million in Capella's
operating entities.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Capella Healthcare owns and/or
operates acute care and specialty hospital facilities in six
states.
Medical Properties said the deal would add to its normalized
funds from operations by 4 cents per share in the first year
after the deal closes, expected in the second half of 2015.
