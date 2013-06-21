Fitch Affirms Together at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Together Financial Services Limited's (Together; formerly Jerrold Holdings Limited) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BB-', and the rating of the senior secured notes issued by subsidiary Jerrold FinCo Plc (FinCo) also at 'BB-'. At the same time the agency has affirmed the Long-Term IDR of Together's indirect holding company Bracken MidCo1 Plc (MidCo1) at 'B+', and the rating of