* Q1 sales up 4.3 pct to 2.565 bln eur
* FY targets confirmed
* North America sales up 13 pct, Benelux down 7.8 pct
* Technology services sales grow 6.6 pct
* Shares rise 2.2 pct
PARIS, May 10 Europe's largest computer
consultancy, Capgemini, confirmed its full-year
targets on Thursday after posting higher-than-expected sales in
the first quarter driven by technology services and double-digit
growth in North America.
Capgemini reported 4.3 percent organic growth in sales to
2.565 billion euros ($3.32 billion), above the average market
forecast of 2.464 billion cited by analysts.
Shares in the Paris-listed company were up 2.2 percent at
0725 GMT, after rising close to 4 percent at the market open,
giving Capgemini a market value of 4.5 billion euros.
"The good performance this quarter allows ... Capgemini to
confirm its guidance for 2012 despite economic uncertainties,"
CM-CIC Securities analyst Dov Levy wrote. "While the guidance
remains the same, the tone of the publication seems to us to be
more optimistic."
Sales in North America, which remained the biggest
contributor to growth in the quarter, grew 13 percent to 505
million euros while revenue in Benelux continued to decline.
"We have the feeling that this year is starting fairly well
with a good level of demand in several markets, particularly
North America," Chief Executive Paul Hermelin told a conference
call.
Consulting, local professional and technology services
performed on average better than outsourcing services,
especially the latter, which grew 6.6 percent over the quarter
and brought more than 40 percent of revenue.
Capgemini - which competes with IBM, Logica
and French peer Atos - reiterated its targets for
limited organic growth in revenue this year, due to public
sector cost cuts, and an increase in the operating margin.
"We approach the coming months with a certain serenity but
also with caution because we must say that markets are
volatile," Hermelin added.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)