UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
PARIS May 10 Europe's largest computer consultancy, Capgemini, confirmed its full-year objectives on Thursday after posting higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter.
Capgemini reported a 4.3 percent rise in sales to 2.565 billion euros ($3.32 billion) on a like-for-like basis, above the average market forecast of 2.464 billion cited by analysts.
The company reiterated its targets for limited organic growth in revenue this year, due to public sector cost cuts, and an increase in the operating margin. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will visit Moscow for talks on Feb. 16, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 14 France honoured the A380 superjumbo with a place in its national aerospace museum on Tuesday, granting it equal status with the Boeing 747 even as questions pile up over the future of the industry's biggest jets.