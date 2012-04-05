PARIS, April 5 Capgemini plans to
combine the roles of chief executive and chairman, Europe's
largest computer consultancy said on Thursday.
Current CEO Paul Hermelin will take on the additional role
of chairman as of the next general shareholder meeting on May
24, the company said in a statement.
The existing chairman, Serge Kampf, who founded the group in
1967, will become vice-chairman of the board of directors,
Capgemini added.
Capgemini surprised analysts by reporting
higher-than-expected revenue in 2011, due in part to growth in
the non-public sector. However, the spectre of increased cost
cutting among European governments could eat into 2012 growth.
Hermelin said in February that the company's sales pipeline
for the first half of 2012 looked good, but that the sales force
was worried some projects could be delayed.
