PARIS Nov 6 French IT services company Capgemini reaffirmed on Thursday its goal of reaching organic growth of between 2 and 4 percent and improving its operating margin in 2014 as it posted a slight increase in third-quarter revenue.

The firm said organic revenue had grown 2.8 percent to 2.591 billion euros ($3.24 billion) at constant exchange rates, despite a difficult economic environment in Europe and the scheduled reduction of sales to a major South American client. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)