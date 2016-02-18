PARIS Feb 18 French information technology services company Capgemini SA has reported a 20 percent rise in full-year operating profit and predicted a wider operating margin and increased revenue for 2016.

Operating profit rose to 1.0 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from 853 million in 2014 on revenue up 12.7 percent to 11.9 billion, the company said on Thursday.

Its operating margin grew to 10.6 percent, or 1.26 billion euros, from 9.2 percent in 2014, and beat estimates in a survey by Inquiry Financial for Reuters of 1.23 billion.

Following the purchase of U.S. rival IGATE last year, Capgemini said North America was now the group's biggest region, with 31 percent of sales in the second half of 2015.

"Our 2015 performance exceeds our guidance that was increased in July following our first half results," the company said in a statement.

For 2016, the group forecast revenue growth, at constant exchange rates, of between 7.5 percent and 9.5 percent.

It also predicted an operating margin of 11.1 percent to 11.3 percent and organic free cash flow generation above 850 million euros. ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Alister Doyle; Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)