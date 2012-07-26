PARIS, July 26 Europe's largest computer
consultancy, Capgemini, said on Thursday that
first-half group profit rose 13 percent, bolstered by strong
growth in its outsourcing services branch, and raised its
full-year organic growth target.
First-half group profit rose to 143 million euros ($173.37
million) from 127 million in the year-ago period, the French
company said in a statement.
Revenue was up 2.3 percent on a comparable basis to 5.15
billion euros.
Capgemini also said it was raising its forecast for
full-year organic growth to about 1 percent from a previous
forecast that full-year revenue would be flat.
The company confirmed its previous objective for an increase
in operating margin for the full year "in line with the general
consensus".
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)