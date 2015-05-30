STOCKHOLM May 30 Private equity firms Apax and
Nordic Capital are looking to list Swedish healthcare company
Capio on the Swedish stock market before summer, business daily
Dagens Industri reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.
The paper said SEB and JP Morgan were
advisers in the planned flotation. Capio declined comment on the
report.
Capio had sales of 13.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6
billion) last year. It operates hospitals, specialist clinics
and primary care units in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany.
It employs more than 12,000 people.
Dagens Industri had previously reported a planned listing of
Capio, but said those plans had been postponed due to political
uncertainty in Sweden.
The centre-left government that has been in office since
last year is less enthusiastic about for-profit companies in the
health sector than the previous centre-right administration.
The Social Democrats and their junior coalition partner the
Green Party are dependant on support from the Left Party, which
made fighting profits in the sector a key issue in its campaign
for the 2014 election, for their budgets.
($1 = 8.5188 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by David Holmes)