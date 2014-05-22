May 22 Capita Plc :

* Capita Plc: Capita forms strategic partnership with BAE

* Will become its strategic partner to transform existing method of it service delivery for its submarine building business in barrow-in-furness, Cumbria

* Contract is expected to be worth between 60 mln stg and 70 mln stg over next five years to capita.