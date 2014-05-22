GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
May 22 Capita Plc :
* Capita Plc: Capita forms strategic partnership with BAE
* Will become its strategic partner to transform existing method of it service delivery for its submarine building business in barrow-in-furness, Cumbria
* Contract is expected to be worth between 60 mln stg and 70 mln stg over next five years to capita. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
LONDON, March 20 British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute rumbles on.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: