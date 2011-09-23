* Deal worth 15 mln stg

* Adds to acquisitions of SunGard Public Sector and Beat Systems (Adds details, background)

LONDON, Sept 23 British outsourcing group Capita bought human resources specialist Cedar for 15 million pounds ($23 million) on Friday, strengthening its offering to police forces facing up to budget cuts and pay issues.

Cedar, which provides human resource management software to 30 of the UK's 53 forces, will allow Capita to provide end-to-end office solutions to police authorities, Capita's joint chief operating officer Andy Parker said in a statement.

"It will allow us to offer a full, end-to-end, back office solution integrating payroll, rostering and scheduling, finance and procurement; in essence a platform for transformation in what is an important new market for Capita."

Capita, which runs the Teachers' Pension Scheme, TV licensing for the BBC and the Criminal Records Bureau in the UK, bought emergency services radio network supplier SunGard Public Sector in 2010 and mobile data solutions firm Beat Systems earlier this year.

Police forces will see their budgets cut by 20 percent over the next four years, while government plans will also overhaul pay and conditions, in a move which will increase wages for some police but leave about 40 percent of officers worse off.

Capita's acquisition of Cedar follows that of the private sector division of Vertex, a contact centre focused outsourcing business, for 40.5 million pounds earlier this month.

Shares in the FTSE 100 listed firm were up 0.4 percent to 716.25 pence in early trading, valuing the business at around 4.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.652 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)