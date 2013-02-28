UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LONDON Feb 28 Capita PLC : * 2012 underlying revenue £3,352M, up 14% yoy * 2012 profit before tax £425.6M , up 10 percent yoy * Record sales year, £4.0BN of contract wins (2011: £2.0BN), 90% new/10%
extensions * 2012 win rate of better than 1 in 2 * 2012 organic growth of 3% (2011: -7%) * £178M spent on 14 acquisitions in 2012 * £5.2BN current pipeline (November 2012: £4.8BN)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.