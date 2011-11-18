* Firm expects 'reasonable' 7 pct FY rev growth

* Work won to date in 2011 worth 1.26 bln stg

* Says pressure on client spending is constraining rev

* Says bid pipeline will support stronger 2012 rev growth

* Shares down 5.0 pct (Adds details, shares, analyst comment)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Nov 18 British outsourcing group Capita said continued spending pressure on cash-strapped clients meant it would only deliver "reasonable" 2011 revenue growth, although a strong bid pipeline left it more positive for 2012.

Capita, which runs the Teachers' Pension Scheme and the Criminal Records Bureau in the UK, said on Friday it expected full-year revenue growth to be around 7 percent, as acquisitions helped offset a decline in organic revenue growth generated from contracts.

Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton maintained his sell rating pending major contract awards in 2012, which could signal a return to organic growth.

"We continue to believe that timing (and the likely outcome) of these new wins remains uncertain and as acquisitive spend slows, these awards are increasingly required to meet 2012 expectation for a return to organic growth."

Shares in Capita, which employs around 45,000 people, were down 5.0 percent to 634 pence at 0854 GMT in London.

The group, which in September signed a 105 million pounds ($165 million) contract with the pensions regulator to provide staff enrolment support, has spent 334 million pounds on acquisitions this year to help sustain growth in tough UK markets hampered by budget cuts and delays to the awarding of contracts.

Capita said it had won 1.26 billion pounds worth of work in the year to date, which includes the 570 million pound expansion of an existing deal with Zurich Financial, but progress was being hit by the tough economic climate.

"This progress is somewhat counterbalanced by the prevailing pressure on spending which continues to affect adversely a small number of our trading activities and is also constraining discretionary additional revenue from existing clients," the company said in a statement.

Capita, which said in July it had a bid pipeline of 4.7 billion pounds, said it expected a number of major bid decisions in the final quarter of 2011 and that "significant pressure on both public and private sector organisations to explore alternative service delivery models" would support future growth.

The company is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 383.12 million pounds, according to consensus on a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 23 analysts, with revenue of 2.9 billion pounds.

On Thursday, British outsourcing rival Serco said it continued to see its core UK and U.S. markets hampered by a tough economic climate and budgetary delays, although it remained on course to meet full-year expectations.

The rivals are up against each other for a British Army recruitment contract, believed to be worth around 750 million pounds, which is due to be announced in the first quarter of next year.

Capita has also strengthened its police services offering this year with acquisitions including human resources specialist Cedar as it looks to win work with forces facing up to budget cuts and pay issues. ($1=0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by Rhys Jones and Mike Nesbit)