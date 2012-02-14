* Capita gets nod for Army recruitment deal
* Contract to be awarded in March
* Shares up 2.7 pct, among top FTSE risers
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Feb 14 British outsourcing group
Capita said on Tuesday it had been selected as
recommended supplier to partner Britain's Ministry of Defence in
providing recruitment services for the Army and IT services for
the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
The 10-year deal, which is expected to be awarded in
mid-March, will come as a boost to the FTSE 100-listed firm
which analysts say is under pressure to win new work after only
finding growth in recent years through acquisitions.
Shares in Capita, whose services range from supplying IT
products to nearly all UK police forces to administering over 26
million life, savings and pension policies, were up 2.7 percent
at 1051 GMT, making it one of the FTSE's top risers.
"This outcome provides much needed support to the group's
prospect of delivering a return to growth in 2012," Espirito
Santo analyst David Brockton wrote, adding that the deal was
likely to be worth around 500 million pounds ($790 million) to
Capita.
Brockton maintained his 'sell' rating however, on fears that
Capita may still come under pressure from increasing competition
for work in the UK sector and at tougher margins.
Capita, which beat a rival joint bid from Serco and
Logica for the army deal, had a disappointing start to
2012 after losing out on two contracts with Edinburgh council
and one with AVIVA Ireland life and pensions.
Capita is due to report its full-year results for 2011 on
February 23.
($1 = 0.6332 British pounds)
