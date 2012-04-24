* 40 mln new shares placed at 685 pence
* CEO sold 400,000 shares at 685 pence placing price
* Q1 sales up 17 pct, mainly due to acquisitions made in
2011
* 900 mln pounds of work won in 2012; 4.6 bln stg bid
pipeline
* Shares down 6.9 percent
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, April 24 British outsourcing group
Capita, increasingly reliant on acquisitions for growth,
has raised 274 million pounds ($441 million) selling new shares
to boost its war chest.
Tuesday's placing signalled Capita's intention of pushing on
with a strategy which underpinned a 17 percent quarterly revenue
rise in tough markets amid government austerity measures - the
growth was mainly on the back of businesses bought last year.
Capita placed 40 million new shares - equivalent to 6.5
percent of existing issued share capital - at 685 pence via Citi
and Deutsche Bank. Chief executive Paul Pindar sold 400,000
shares at the same price.
Shares in Capita, which has spent 1.3 billion pounds on
acquisitions since 2005, were down 6.9 percent to 679 pence at
1245 GMT.
"The board had expected acquisition activity to reduce
during 2012. However, in assessing the pipeline of potential
opportunities since the preliminary results, the board has
concluded that the current acquisition environment continues to
offer a rare opportunity to broaden the business," it said.
Capita, which has spent 91 million pounds on acquisitions
this year, said it could spend at least as much again later in
2012 on small and medium-sized businesses to help open up new
markets and win key contracts.
While it spent 341 million pounds on 21 acquisitions last
year to help post a profit of 385 million pounds, organic
revenues raised through contract wins fell 7 percent in tough
markets hampered by government cuts and budgetary delays.
Those acquisitions also helped the group, which runs contact
centres and customer services for customers such as BBC TV
licensing and The Pension Services, report a 17 percent rise in
sales for the first three months of 2012.
Capita said it had won 900 million pounds of work this year,
including a British Army recruitment services deal, compared to
2 billion pounds for the whole of 2011, and was confident of
hitting full-year organic revenue growth expectations of around
3 percent.
Its bid pipeline, which stood at 4.6 billion pounds in
February, remained strong across central and local government
markets, while opportunities in the emergency services sector
were increasing.
"It may still be too early to proclaim that the golden age
of outsourcing has arrived but the market for central and local
government outsourcing has moved up a notch," Seymour Pierce
analyst Kevin Lapwood said in a note, adding Capita's move to
raise new equity "would appear to be a sensible move".
Capita said moves to raise fresh equity were being taken so
as to not increase debt which, at 2.5 times EBITDA, was at the
top of its target range.
Its revenue rose 7 percent last year, within which organic
revenue fell 7 percent. Capita said in February that 2011 growth
included "a significant contribution from acquisitions completed
in 2011 and those completed part way through 2010".
($1 = 0.6213 pound)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)