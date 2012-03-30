LONDON, March 30 British outsourcing firm Capita
said on Friday that 400 UK jobs in its IT division were
under threat, with some being cut and others moving to India as
part of a cost cutting drive.
"On 30 March 2012, we commenced a series of consultation
exercises involving our employees and their representatives,
some focused on moving elements of our work activity to our
existing IT services operation in India, and others focused on
achieving headcount efficiencies on a function or location basis
in the UK," a Capita statement read.
"At this stage we believe this may lead to approximately 400
redundancies," it added.
Capita, which runs contact centres and customer services for
clients such as BBC TV licensing, The Pension Services and the
Criminal Records Bureau, employs around 45,000 staff in total.
British workers union Unite said in a statement: "Our
members will be angry and concerned at the prospect of losing
their jobs in the current economic climate. Capita is a highly
profitable company and to treat loyal and highly skilled workers
in this way is deplorable."
Shares in the FTSE 100 firm, which last month posted a 6
percent rise in 2011 pretax profit to 385.2 million pounds, were
up 0.3 percent to 735.5 pence at 1244 GMT.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)