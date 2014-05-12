LONDON May 12 British outsourcing group Capita said it was on track to achieve their organic growth target for the year after it secured 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) worth of contract wins in the first quarter.

The company said its bid pipeline remained strong, and that it had acquired six complementary businesses to its offering for 201 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)