Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON May 12 British outsourcing group Capita said it was on track to achieve their organic growth target for the year after it secured 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) worth of contract wins in the first quarter.
The company said its bid pipeline remained strong, and that it had acquired six complementary businesses to its offering for 201 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.