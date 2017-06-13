BRIEF-HMS Group signs RUB 6.3 bln contract
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 13 Britain's outsourcing group Capita said it expected profitability to improve in the second half of 2017 after seeing signs of stronger trading in its European and IT Services businesses.
Capita, which announced the departure of its chief executive and a bigger than expected drop in profits in March, said it still expected 2017 to be a transitional year as it restructures the group.
While it is seeing improving profitability in its IT Services division and better trading in Germany and Switzerland, the firm said trading across its property, employee benefits and learning services operations was yet to improve. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)
* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.
June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.