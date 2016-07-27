July 27 British outsourcing group Capita Plc said it was seeing some delays in decision-making in the short term due to the impact of the UK's vote to leave the EU.

The company said it was seeing increased uncertainty after the referendum, especially in the financial services sector.

Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, also said on Wednesday its bid pipeline grew to 5.1 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) from 4.7 billion pounds in February.

($1 = 0.7611 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)