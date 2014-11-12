LONDON Nov 12 British outsourcing group Capita
said it was on track to achieve at least 8 percent
organic growth for the full year, after winning 1.63 billion
pounds ($2.6 billion) worth of major new contracts.
Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence
pension scheme to police radio systems, said on Wednesday that
it expected its underlying group operating margin for the full
year to be in the range of 12.5 to 13.5 percent for the
foreseable future.
The company also announced that Group Finance Director
Gordon Hurst would retire at the end of February, after 27 years
with the firm. Nick Greatorex, who is currently executive
director of Capita's Insurance & Benefits Services division,
will succeed Hurst.
(1 US dollar = 0.6281 British pound)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)