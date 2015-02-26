LONDON Feb 26 British outsourcing group Capita posted a 14 percent rise in full-year revenue, nearly twice its target of 8 percent organic or underlying growth.

Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, said yearly revenue rose to 4.4 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to 3.6 billion a year earlier.

The company also raised its total dividend by 10 percent to 29.2 pence but said its contracts wins in 2014 fell by 1.6 billion compared with the previous year. ($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)