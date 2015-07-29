BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, July 29 British outsourcing group Capita said it expected organic revenue growth to accelerate in 2016 after it posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and secured 1.6 billion pounds of major contract wins.
Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, said pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 264.9 million pounds from 238 million pounds for same period a year earlier.
It also said it expected to deliver low double digit revenue growth for the full year, with a slight increase in organic growth in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.