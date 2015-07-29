LONDON, July 29 British outsourcing group Capita said it expected organic revenue growth to accelerate in 2016 after it posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and secured 1.6 billion pounds of major contract wins.

Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, said pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 264.9 million pounds from 238 million pounds for same period a year earlier.

It also said it expected to deliver low double digit revenue growth for the full year, with a slight increase in organic growth in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)