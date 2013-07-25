LONDON, July 25 Britain's biggest outsourcing
company Capita posted a 10 percent rise in first-half
profit and said it was confident for the rest of the year after
winning a record 2 billion pounds worth of new contracts in the
first half of the year.
The outsourcing company, whose contracts range from managing
over 21 million life and pension policies to providing radios
for Britain's emergency services, posted pretax profit of 205
million pounds ($314.81 million) in the first six months of the
year compared to the 186.4 million it made in the same period
last year.
Capita in May upgraded its 2013 organic growth forecast to
at least 8 percent after a series of contract wins including a
1.2 billion pound deal with Telefonica's
O2.
FTSE 100 company Capita, whose shares have in recent days
touched an all-time high of 1,060 pence, closed at 1,037 pence
on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 6.952 billion
pounds.