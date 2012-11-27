LONDON Nov 27 Capita PLC : * Capita preferred bidder for staffordshire joint venture * Services are expected to generate revenues of approximately £85M per annum

over 20 years * Jv will initially deliver educational support services for schools and

academies in the staffordshire region * Capita will acquire its stake in the joint venture with an initial investment of £24.9m in the first year and a further £6.6m over the following 3 years.