SINGAPORE Feb 22 CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT), a real estate investment trust, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy an office building on the outskirts of Singapore's central business district for S$430.0 million ($342.37 million).

The acquisition will be funded with existing cash and bank facilities, without the need to raise equity, CCT said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The purchase price for Twenty Anson, a two-year-old office tower, works out to S$2,121 per square foot of net lettable area. ($1 = 1.2560 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)