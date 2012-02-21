BRIEF-Forest City posts Q4 FFO per share $0.31
* Forest City reports 2016 fourth-quarter and yearend results
SINGAPORE Feb 22 CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT), a real estate investment trust, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy an office building on the outskirts of Singapore's central business district for S$430.0 million ($342.37 million).
The acquisition will be funded with existing cash and bank facilities, without the need to raise equity, CCT said in a statement to the stock exchange.
The purchase price for Twenty Anson, a two-year-old office tower, works out to S$2,121 per square foot of net lettable area. ($1 = 1.2560 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Recommends first and final one-tier tax exempt cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."