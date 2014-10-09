BRIEF-Open Finance FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 23.9 mln zlotys
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
Oct 9 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 115 percent y/y from 564.7 million yuan (92.10 million US dollar) year earlier
* Says Jan-Sept contract sales down 18.2 percent y/y at 12.8 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sgvvpS; bit.ly/1sgvwKs
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1315 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Signs deal to sell 72.92 percent stake in Insha'a Holding for 10 million dinars
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman