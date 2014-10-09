Oct 9 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd

* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 115 percent y/y from 564.7 million yuan (92.10 million US dollar) year earlier

* Says Jan-Sept contract sales down 18.2 percent y/y at 12.8 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sgvvpS; bit.ly/1sgvwKs

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1315 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)