BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
Nov 6 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says it and unit's contract sales in Oct at 1.59 billion yuan (260.11 million US dollar), up 116.3 percent y/y
* Says it and partner win land auction in Beijing for 3.38 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1siCVUL
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1129 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing