UPDATE 3-Dutch-led tax probes anger Swiss, Credit Suisse says cooperating
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
Feb 10 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says January contract sales at 1.62 billion yuan ($259.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vfK36e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
COPENHAGEN, March 31 Denmark should tighten mortgage regulations for some of its most highly indebted households to help protect financial stability, the country's powerful Systemic Risk Council said in a statement.