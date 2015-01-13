EU lawmakers Says Brexit can be revoked - draft position
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
Jan 13 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to issue up to 5.8 billion yuan ($935.94 million) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BWJq7v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed key legislations, putting Asia's third-largest economy on course to launch a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) from July.