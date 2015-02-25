Feb 25 Capital Group Cos Inc, a privately held investment manager, appointed Fabian Wallmeier director of its institutional business in Switzerland.

Wallmeier, based in Zurich, will be responsible for institutional client relationship management and business development, the company said.

He joins from privately-held Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he was a director and head of institutional business for Switzerland. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)