Dec 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Wednesday it had settled insider trading
allegations against a former Capital One Financial Corp
analyst.
Bonan Huang, the former employee, agreed to pay a total of
more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments without
admitting or denying the allegations, the securities regulator
said. (1.usa.gov/1Scoa6f)
The SEC in January filed a lawsuit in the federal court in
Philadelphia against Bonan Huang and another Capital One
employee, Nan Huang, saying the analysts used non-public data to
trade in shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and
earnings reports.
The lawsuit said from November 2013 to January 2015, the two
analysts, who had access to the data as fraud investigators,
made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword searches for sales
data on at least 170 publicly traded companies.
Capital One fired the analysts on Jan. 16.
The SEC said the litigation against Nan Huang will continue.
Trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.
