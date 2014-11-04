NEW YORK Nov 4 Capital One Financial Corp
said it had received a subpoena from the New York
district attorney's office about its subprime auto finance
practices.
The McLean, Virginia-based company made the disclosure late
on Monday in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. Its shares fell less than 1 percent on
Tuesday.
Capital One is the latest lender to disclose a government
probe into its subprime auto lending business. Santander
Consumer USA Holdings Inc ; Ally Financial Inc ;
and GM Financial, the in-house financing arm of General Motors
Co, have also received subpoenas from various law
enforcement authorities and regulators.
The bank is the third-largest U.S. auto lender behind Wells
Fargo & Co and Ally, according to Experian Automotive.
In the used-car market, which tends to have more subprime
borrowers than the new-vehicle business, only Wells Fargo has a
larger market share than Capital One.
Capital One started making auto loans in 1998 after
acquiring subprime finance company Summit Acceptance Corp and
has since tried to balance its business with more loans to
creditworthy borrowers, Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairbank
said on the bank's third-quarter earnings call in October.
"When you think about the economics of the (auto finance)
business, subprime has high margins and higher losses," Fairbank
said on the call. "This is not for the faint of heart."
Shares of Capital One were down 0.7 percent at $82.08 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)