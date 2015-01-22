Jan 22 Credit card issuer Capital One Financial Corp reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company's net interest income rose.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $974 million, or $1.73 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $835 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose about 4.9 percent to $5.81 billion.

