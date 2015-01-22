(Adds details, share movement)
Jan 22 Capital One Financial Corp, one
of the largest credit card issuers in the United States,
reported a quarterly profit that narrowly missed Wall Street's
estimates as the company set aside more money to cover bad
loans.
The payment services provider set aside $1.11 billion to
cover bad loans in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up nearly
16 percent from a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose
to $974 million, or $1.73 per share, from $835 million, or $1.43
per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.74 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
The company, which also offers commercial banking services,
said total non-interest expense rose 2 percent in the quarter,
mainly due to a 19 percent jump in marketing costs.
Rival Discover Financial Services Inc also reported
on Wednesday that quarterly profit missed markets estimates as
it set aside more money to cover soured loans.
Larger rival American Express Co also said on
Wednesday that its provisions for bad loans rose, but reported a
higher quarterly profit, helped by rising use of its credit
cards.
Capital One's shares fell 0.6 percent to $75.75 in extended
trading on Thursday, after closing at $76.20 in regular trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)