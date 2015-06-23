(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 23 3M Co on Tuesday struck a deal
to boost its presence in worker protection gear by buying
Capital Safety from private equity firm KKR & Co for
$1.8 billion, the U.S. diversified manufacturer's largest-ever
purchase.
The transaction moves 3M Chief Executive Officer Inge Thulin
closer to 3M's five-year goal of $5 billion to $10 billion in
acquisitions through 2017. It also comes as other industrial
companies, such as Honeywell International Inc and
United Technologies Corp, are scouring for deals.
"We have been looking for 3M to step up its acquisition
activity," Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said. "The company
has done a lot in the past few years to really get its house in
shape in terms of margins, and now it's time to deploy its
capital to grow."
Capital Safety sells harnesses, lanyards and other gear for
workers in construction, mining and other industrial sectors. It
stands to expand 3M's personal safety business, which includes
respirators, protective eyewear and safety apparel.
3M, which also makes Post-it notes and Scotch tape along
with a variety of adhesives, films and abrasives, pointed to
rapidly growing demand for protective gear fueled by increasing
worker-safety regulations globally.
The personal protective equipment market is more than $25
billion globally, and growing by 3 percent to 4 percent a year,
according to 3M. The market for fall-protection gear that
involves Capital Safety's products is $1.6 billion, but rising
by 5 percent or more.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M put the Capital Safety deal's
value at $2.5 billion, including about $700 million in net debt.
Headquartered in nearby Bloomington with about 1,500 employees,
Capital Safety recorded $430 million in sales in its latest
fiscal year and has increased revenue by 10 percent a year on
average over the past four years, according to 3M.
That growth rate made the deal more palatable to some
analysts, who deemed the purchase price expensive at 14 times
annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization.
Morningstar analyst Barbara Noverini said the deal was a
good strategic fit, in part because of 3M's potential to use its
technologies to improve Capital Safety's products, such as by
adding reflective webbing to a safety harness.
Under KKR, Capital Safety expanded internationally, with new
manufacturing and training facilities in China. It quadrupled
its business in Brazil and grew its business revenue in the
Middle East and Africa by more than 80 percent.
"Inge Thulin and I have been talking for a while, we had
dinner in New York, we agreed to do it fast, and that was it,"
Pete Stavros, the head of KKR's industrials investment team,
told Reuters. "It shows you he has a strategic mindset, he
decided to fill out 3M's line in safety products with a global
leader."
KKR stands to make three times its $615 million equity
investment in Capital Safety, according to a person familiar
with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing
confidential information.
3M expects the deal to close in the third quarter and for it
to add 12 cents to earnings per share in the first year, when
excluding purchase accounting adjustments and one-time costs.
Analysts on average expect 2015 earnings of $7.93 per share
on $31.1 billion in sales for 3M, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Until now, 3M's biggest deal was the roughly $1.35 billion
purchase of filtration company Cuno 10 years ago, a company
spokeswoman said.
Morgan Stanley advised 3M, while Goldman Sachs
advised KKR.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Alan Crosby)