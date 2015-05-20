* Aims to increase portfolio to 600 MW by early 2016 - CEO
* Eyes wind parks in Germany, solar parks in Britain, Italy
* Current guidance is conservative, excludes further deals
(Adds CEO comments, details)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, May 20 German wind and solar park
operator Capital Stage has 400 million euros ($443
million) to spend on acquisitions this year after missing out on
buying insolvent peer Prokon last week, its chief executive
said.
"Even while looking at Prokon we were working on other
transactions and are confident that we can make these
investments this year," Felix Goedhart told Reuters in an
interview.
Capital Stage had bid about 510 million euros for Prokon,
which filed for insolvency in early 2014, according to a source
familiar with the matter, but lost to a higher offer from
Germany's third-largest utility EnBW last week.
"We've lost out on deals before, simply because we did not
make the highest bid," Goedhart said, adding that the company
was not under pressure to expand its renewable portfolio, unlike
utilities that have long neglected the trend.
Shares in Capital Stage, which owns 450 megawatts (MW) of
solar and wind parks in Germany, France, Italy and Britain, have
gained about 40 percent since the beginning of the year, giving
it a market value of about half a billion euros.
The company aims to increase its portfolio to 600 MW by the
first quarter of 2016 at the latest, eyeing further wind parks
in Germany as well as solar parks in Britain and Italy.
Goedhart said the company could raise its outlook if it can
buy enough parks before the end of the year.
"Our guidance is based in our current portfolio. It excludes
any further acquisitions," he said, adding that the current
outlook was "conservative".
Capital Stage expects sales to grow by about 35 percent to
105 million euros this year, while operating earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) are expected to increase by nearly 30
percent to 43.2 million.
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)