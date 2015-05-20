* Aims to increase portfolio to 600 MW by early 2016 - CEO

* Eyes wind parks in Germany, solar parks in Britain, Italy

* Current guidance is conservative, excludes further deals (Adds CEO comments, details)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, May 20 German wind and solar park operator Capital Stage has 400 million euros ($443 million) to spend on acquisitions this year after missing out on buying insolvent peer Prokon last week, its chief executive said.

"Even while looking at Prokon we were working on other transactions and are confident that we can make these investments this year," Felix Goedhart told Reuters in an interview.

Capital Stage had bid about 510 million euros for Prokon, which filed for insolvency in early 2014, according to a source familiar with the matter, but lost to a higher offer from Germany's third-largest utility EnBW last week.

"We've lost out on deals before, simply because we did not make the highest bid," Goedhart said, adding that the company was not under pressure to expand its renewable portfolio, unlike utilities that have long neglected the trend.

Shares in Capital Stage, which owns 450 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind parks in Germany, France, Italy and Britain, have gained about 40 percent since the beginning of the year, giving it a market value of about half a billion euros.

The company aims to increase its portfolio to 600 MW by the first quarter of 2016 at the latest, eyeing further wind parks in Germany as well as solar parks in Britain and Italy.

Goedhart said the company could raise its outlook if it can buy enough parks before the end of the year.

"Our guidance is based in our current portfolio. It excludes any further acquisitions," he said, adding that the current outlook was "conservative".

Capital Stage expects sales to grow by about 35 percent to 105 million euros this year, while operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are expected to increase by nearly 30 percent to 43.2 million. ($1 = 0.9022 euros)

(Editing by David Clarke)