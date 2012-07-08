BRIEF-Ak Sigorta proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend
* Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend
SINGAPORE, July 9 Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand Ltd said on Monday it will buy a property in Singapore for S$359 million ($282 million) from associate Ascott Residence Trust.
CapitaLand will also sell Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and Ascott Guangzhou to Ascott Residence for S$283.3 million.
The property, Somerset Grand Cairnhill, will be jointly developed by Ascott Ltd and CapitaLand Residential Singapore Pte Ltd into a serviced residence with a hotel license and a high-end residential development, CapitaLand said in a statement.
CapitaLand is expected to sell the redeveloped property back to Ascott Residence for S$405 million in 2017.
The property developer said it expected to recognise a net gain of about S$51.4 million from the two divestments, and to share a gain of about S$42.7 Ascott Residence's sale of Somerset Grand Cairnhill.
Ascott Residence is managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ascott Limited, and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. ($1 = 1.2720 Singapore dollars)
