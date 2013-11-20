* CapitaLand plans to sell a third of its Australand stake

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand Ltd plans to sell a third of its interest in Australand Property Group, just months after a strategic review concluded the stake was a "key investment."

Singapore's CapitaLand at the beginning of the year said it would review its Australia presence, and that it regarded Australand as more a financial investment and as a company with a business model different from its own.

CapitaLand, which owns 59.1 percent of the Australian developer, proposed the sale of 115.66 million stapled securities at A$3.685 to A$3.75 each, valuing the deal at up to A$434 million ($408.76 million), showed a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Australand shares last traded at A$3.75, off an over five-year high of A$4.02 hit earlier in November, having rallied nearly 20 percent from a June trough of A$3.14. The stock has risen 10 percent so far this year, whereas that of CapitaLand has dropped 17 percent.

Citigroup will underwrite the sale through an overnight accelerated book-build process, CapitaLand said in a statement.

The stapled securities to be sold represent around 20 percent of Australand's outstanding securities. Stapled securities are created when two or more securities are contractually bound so they cannot be bought or sold separately.

After the sale, CapitaLand's stake will be 39.1 percent.

Home prices in Australia's major cities climbed to all-time highs in October as historically low mortgage rates fuelled strong demand in Sydney and Melbourne, property consultant RP Data-Rismark said in a recent report. ($1 = 1.0617 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim, Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)