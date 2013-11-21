SINGAPORE Nov 21 CapitaLand Ltd,
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, priced a third of
its majority stake in Australand Property Group at the
low end of an indicated range, valuing the stake's sale at A$426
million ($400 million).
At the start of the year, Singapore's CapitaLand said it
would review its Australia presence, and that it regarded
Australand as more a financial investment and as a company with
a business model different from its own. It later concluded its
stake was a "key investment."
CapitaLand is reducing its stake in Australand to 39.1
percent from 59.1 percent by selling 115.66 million stapled
securities at A$3.685 each, the company said in a statement on
Thursday after flagging the sale a day earlier.
The top end of the indicative range was A$3.75. The stock
was down 4 percent at A$3.95 at 0145 GMT.
The sale will improve the stock's liquidity and in turn
improve its index ranking, which together will boost interest in
Australand from institutional investors, CapitaLand said.
It said it will use the proceeds for "new opportunities."
"We are confident of the prospects of Australand as well as
the real estate sector in Australia," said Lim Ming Yan,
CapitaLand's president and group chief executive officer. "We
are comfortable with our remaining interest in Australand and it
will remain a key investment for us."
The placement will result in a loss of about S$127.5 million
($102.5 million) taking into account divestment gain, fair value
gain and a one-time accounting loss arising from the recognition
of foreign currency translation losses and hedging reserves,
CapitaLand said.
CapitaLand shares were a shade higher in a weak broader
Singapore market, having fallen 17 percent so far this
year.
Citigroup is the sole bookrunner for the placing which is
likely to end on Nov. 26, CapitaLand said.
($1 = 1.2437 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 1.0641 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)