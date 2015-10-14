SINGAPORE Oct 14 CapitaLand Ltd, one of Singapore's largest property developers, said it and other parties were in talks to buy a Singapore office tower owned by BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager.

Media reports have said BlackRock is seeking about S$4 billion ($2.9 billion) for Asia Square Tower 1, a 43 storey building in the city's central business district.

CapitaLand said in a statement that if it proceeds with the deal, it would be financed with internal funds and using available credit lines.

Average monthly gross office rents in Singapore's central business district fell 4.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, according to consultancy DTZ.

Office occupancy in the central business district declined 0.9 percentage points from the previous quarter to 95 percent. ($1 = 1.3976 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)