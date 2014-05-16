BRIEF-Travelers sees higher Q1 loss reserves on discount rate change
* Expects to record increase to prior year loss reserves of approximately $62 million pre-tax in Q1 2017 operating results
SINGAPORE May 16 CapitaLand Ltd has raised its offer to take over the remaining shares of CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to S$2.35 from S$2.22, the company said on Friday.
CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said it will not further revise the offer price, and has extended the closing date of the offer from May 26 to June 9.
The offer has become unconditional, CapitaLand said.
CapitaLand owns 65.3 percent of CapitaMalls Asia, and had received valid acceptances to shares amounting to about 2.6 percent of the total issued share capital of the shopping mall developer, CapitaMalls said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says shareholder Jushenghua has released 91 million pledged A-shares, representing 0.82 percent of total issued capital, on March 17
COLOMBO, March 20 The Sri Lankan rupee closed slightly higher on Monday on dollar selling by banks late in the day, while increased imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors weakened the outlook for the currency, dealers said.