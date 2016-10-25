BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singaporean real-estate developer CapitaLand said it has fully closed a $1.5 billion private equity fund to invest in mixed-use developments in its core China market.
CapitaLand will have a 41.7 percent stake in Raffles City China Investment Partners III, while the rest will be held by major investors from Asia, North America, and the Middle East, including new and existing investors.
"RCCIP III brings us closer towards our goal of raising funds with a total AUM (assets under management) of up to S$10 billion by 2020," CapitaLand's chief financial officer, Arthur Lang, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The fund, which is the largest private capital raise that CapitaLand has originated, will have a life of eight years. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)