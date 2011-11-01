SINGAPORE Nov 1 Singapore's CapitaLand said on Tuesday its CapitaValue Homes unit has bought two sites in China that have been slated for low-cost housing.

The Singapore firm bought two adjacent land parcels in Guangzhou's Panyu District for 303.83 million yuan ($47.8 million) and a 50,800 square metre site in Shanghai's Pudong District for 226.18 million at government land tenders. The prices paid were the reserve prices set by offerers.

Capitaland said it will build around 2,400 homes on the sites. ($1 = 6.355 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)