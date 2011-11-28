SINGAPORE Nov 28 CapitaLand Ltd
, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, may
place its $5.3 billion projects in China into a real estate
investment trust (REIT), Singapore's Straits Times newspaper
reported on Monday, quoting a senior executive of the company.
CapitaLand's Chief Operating Officer Lim Ming Yan said
should the company decide to do that, the plan would not happen
in the near future because five out of seven of its projects,
under its Raffles City brand, in China were still under
development, according to the report.
"That's always an option, obviously, but you have to wait
for the right market timing. I think it's still too early. We
have two operating Raffles City (projects) in China, the other
five are still under development," Lim said .
CapitaLand, 40 percent owned by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings, said the projects, with a total
commercial floor area of more than 2.1 million square metres,
are expected to be worth S$7 billion ($5.33 billion) in total
upon completion, the report said.
Lim also said the company is looking to start a few new
private-equity funds, but did not give further details, it said.
CapitaLand was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.3123 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)