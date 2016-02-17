SINGAPORE Feb 17 Developer CapitaLand Ltd said the growth rate for its China residential sales would moderate in 2016 after it doubled last year.

"I am quite sure I won't be able to double it. Doubling it would mean doing 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion). I don't have the inventory to do that number" said Lucas Loh, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand China. ($1 = 6.5258 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)