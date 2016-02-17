UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE Feb 17 Developer CapitaLand Ltd said the growth rate for its China residential sales would moderate in 2016 after it doubled last year.
"I am quite sure I won't be able to double it. Doubling it would mean doing 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion). I don't have the inventory to do that number" said Lucas Loh, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand China. ($1 = 6.5258 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February