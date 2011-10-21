SINGAPORE Oct 20 CapitaLand Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Friday its third quarter net profit plunged 83 percent from a year ago, due partly to lower revenue from fewer project completions in China and Australia.

CapitaLand, about 40 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek , earned S$80.2 million ($63.1 million)in net profit in the three months ended September, down from S$460.1 million a year ago.

It posted a revenue of S$608.6 million in the third quarter, 58 percent lower than S$1.4 billion a year ago.

CapitaLand restated its 2010 earnings downwards to make them comparable with the current set of results, which are based on a new accounting standard that took effect Jan 1.

The new accounting rule means CapitaLand's earnings from overseas development projects can only be recognised upon full completion, resulting in earnings that are more volatile and lumpy. ($1 = 1.271 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)