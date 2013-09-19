BRIEF-Zhejiang Guangsha's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says chairman Zhang Hanwen resigns due to change in job role
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, requested on Thursday for a halt in the trading of its shares.
For the statement, click
By Christina Martin March 3 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, with expectations growing the Fed would raise interest rates soon. Several Fed officials have recently voiced the need for higher rates, and Yellen is expected to echo the same sentiment in her speech later in the day. "I think most Asian markets are awaiting Yellen's speech... The probability
* Expected that group would have a significant growth in turnover and improvement in annual results for year ended 31 December 2016