SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of Yellen speech as Fed rate hike looms

By Christina Martin March 3 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, with expectations growing the Fed would raise interest rates soon. Several Fed officials have recently voiced the need for higher rates, and Yellen is expected to echo the same sentiment in her speech later in the day. "I think most Asian markets are awaiting Yellen's speech... The probability