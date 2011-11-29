* Site awarded for S$1.28 bln

* Temasek owns 30 pct through Singbridge

* Design includes "sky deck", similar to S'pore casino's skypark (Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 The Singapore-led group that won a tender for a large site in the western Chinese city of Chongqing will spend a total of 21.1 billion yuan ($3.31 billion) on what it hopes will become one of the most prominent projects in China, lead developer CapitaLand Ltd said on Tuesday.

CapitaLand, together with shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia , announced earlier on Tuesday that they were part of a consortium that had been awarded a 91,783 square metre site next to Chongqing's central business district for S$1.28 billion ($985.30 million).

Capitaland and CapitaMalls will each take 25 percent of the river-front project, while Singbridge Holdings, a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek will hold 30 percent.

The remaining 20 percent will be held by an unnamed party.

Capitaland beat five other parties in a closed tender where the design was a factor in choosing the winner, CEO Liew Mun Leong said at an analyst and media briefing.

Designed by architect Moshe Safdie, the planned development will include a shopping mall and eight towers for residential, office, serviced residences and hotel use with a total gross floor area of 817,000 square metres.

A "sky deck" will connect four of the towers, similar to the Marina Bay Sands casino-resort in Singapore which was also designed by Safdie.

"We are very confident this will be a must-see site for anyone coming into western China," said CapitaLand chief operating officer Lim Ming Yan. ($1 = 1.2991 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Kevin Lim)